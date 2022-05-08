MLAs Sidhu and Chhina inaugurate road construction project in Ludhiana
MLAs Kulwant Singh Sidhu and Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina inaugurated a road construction project from Ludhiana south to Atam Nagar on Sunday. The project is being carried out at a cost of ₹1 crore.
The legislators said the condition of this stretch is pitiable and residents had to face a lot of problems during the rainy season. They directed the municipal corporation to complete the work within the stipulated time frame.
Other Briefs
Ludhiana girls’ team wins Softball tournament
District girls’ team beat Ferozepur 16-6 on Sunday and won the 27th Junior State Softball Championship held at Guru Nanak stadium.
Fazilka bagged the third position by defeating Amritsar 5-2.
A total of 11 teams participated in the tournament.
Upcoming civic polls: BJP senior leaders conduct meeting with party workers
Senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday held a meeting with the party workers to deliberate upon the upcoming civic body elections and by-polls at Sangrur.
National general secretary of BJP BL Santosh, Punjab BJP in-charge Dushyant Gautam, general secretary Tarun Chugh, union minister Som Prakash and BJP Punjab president Ashwani Sharma headed the meeting.
Following an instruction from the party high command, the leaders did not interact with the media. BL Santosh, while addressing the workers, said people of the state are looking at BJP as the sole alternative to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He advised workers to reach out to people, and highlight and address their grievances.
Santosh directed the workers to be proactive regarding the election strategy of the municipal corporation. He said that AAP has come to power by making false promises. The chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led government is trying to end the hard-earned peace of the state, he added.
-
Teen drowns at Khadakwasla dam, youths still risk lives at tourist spots to take selfies, videos
PUNE In a tragic incident on Saturday, an 18-year-old youth fell of the Khadakwasla dam and drowned. This is the second such incident this month, and raises safety concerns at the Khadakwasla dam. However, despite the risks and multiple warnings from authorities, people throng dams, forts and other tourist spots, inturn risking their lives. On Saturday, a resident of Karvenagar (18), Ashish Subhash Furange, visited the Khadkkwasla dam along with two friends at 5.30 pm.
-
Martyr Sukhdev’s ancestral house project in Ludhiana: Chain hunger strike enters day 5
The chain hunger strike over delay in the renovation of martyr Sukhdev's birth place at Naugra entered its fifth consecutive day on Sunday. Descendants of the martyr —Honey Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Manoj Kumar Mauji and Sunil Thakur, led by Ashok Thapar— joined the hunger strike and condemned the callous attitude of the state government and municipal officials.
-
MBBS students await results to begin internships, MUHS gives May-end deadline
Mumbai: Weeks after completion of their exams, the final year MBBS students are still awaiting results in order to be eligible to start their internships in hospitals attached to their respective institutes. While students are worried that this delay will cost them their academic time, officials from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences assure that the results should be announced by the end of this month.
-
3 dead and 32 injured in bus accident at Ghonse ghat
Raigad: Three passengers died and 32 were injured after a private traveller bus fell off the road at Ghonse ghat in Mhasla taluka of Raigad district on Sunday morning. Out of the injured, 18 were taken to Mhasla rural hospital and 14 were sent to Mangaon for treatment. Locals and the police team reached the spot for rescue operations.
-
Punjab speaker Sandhwan hails Ludhiana’s textile industry
Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan presided over the national conference of buyers and sellers 'Stitches and Hues' held at a local marriage place on Ferozepur Road on Sunday. The exhibition was organised by the Apparel Manufacturing Association of Ludhiana. Additional deputy commissioner Rahul Chaba and Ludhiana central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi were also present on the occasion. Sandhwan said textiles and knitwear is a very challenging and dynamic industry.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics