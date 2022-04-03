MNNIT’s Verma takes additional charge as IIIT-A director

Prof RS Verma, director, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), took additional charge as director, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A), on Saturday.

In pursuance of the Union ministry of Education order, dated February14, 2022, IIIT-A director Prof P Nagabhushan handed over charge to Prof RS Verma in a brief ceremony at IIIT-A’s Jhalwa campus. Verma will be the IIIT-Allahabad director till a regular incumbent takes over, IIIT-A officials said.

Prof Nagabhushan had resigned in January this year but had been asked to continue in his post till April 2, 2022.

After taking charge at IIIT-A Jhalwa campus on Saturday noon, Prof Verma addressed a meeting of all deans, associate deans and professors, taking stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, the outgoing IIIT-A director Prof P Nagabhushan, in a message said that his journey in IIIT -Allahabad, Prayagraj, since May 2017, had been a great learning experience.

“The three chairpersons of IIIT-A board of governors (BoG) during this period provided me with strength and every chairperson acted proactively as an inspiring source of encouragement. The BoG, senate, finance committee and building works committee happened to be resourceful schools of learning. The faculty, officers, staff, researchers, expert members of various committees, Gymkhana, students and their parents, alumni, union ministry and well-wishers provided a richness of diverse experiences,” he said.

Prof Nagabhushan had taken over as the third regular director of IIIT-A on May 19, 2017 for a period of five years. His term was set to end on May 19, 2022. However, in January 2022 he had tendered his resignation from the post to the union ministry for education, asking that he may be relieved from the post by February 18, 2022.

Prof Nagabhushan’s resignation had come after he was chosen as the new vice-chancellor of Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research (deemed university), located near Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

However, his resignation letter was turned down by the President Ramnath Kovind. He was asked to continue on the post till April 2.