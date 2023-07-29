Delhi receives moderate rainfall, IMD says more showers likely

Parts of Delhi saw moderate rain on Saturday morning with more rain expected throughout the day with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light to moderate rainfall over the national capital. (Representative Photo)

On Saturday morning, IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 25°C, two degrees below the normal. The minimum temperature on Friday stood at 26.6°C.

As per IMD data, around 15.4 mm of rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung in the 24 hours beginning 8.30am Friday till 8.30am Saturday. Palam recorded 34.9 mm of rainfall during this period.

Between 2:30am and 8:30am on Saturday, Safdarjung recorded 9.2mm of rainfall while Palam saw 4.1 mm of rainfall in the same period. Pitampura, meanwhile, received 19.5 mm of rainfall in this period.

The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and ‘heavy’ rainfall over 64.5 mm in a single day.

According to IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34°C on Saturday in Delhi. “Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers are likely,” said the forecast.

Delhi’s air quality stood in the satisfactory category on Saturday morning with an air quality index (AQI) of 65, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.