Mohali: Protesting sanitation workers dump waste outside MC office

Up in arms against the ongoing garbage disposal crisis plaguing the city, sanitation workers held a protest outside the Municipal Corporation office in Sector 68 on Friday. The sanitation workers raised slogans against the Punjab government, Mohali mayor and municipal commissioner. (HT Photo)

Accusing the authorities of politicising the issue and harassing residents, the workers dumped garbage in front of the office while raising slogans against the Punjab government, mayor and municipal commissioner.

Mohan Singh, state vice-president of the Sanitation Workers’ Union, said, “Politics is being played over Mohali’s garbage issue. The MLA and the mayor are from different parties, and the residents of Mohali are suffering as a result of their political conflict.”

He added, “Sanitation workers are segregating up to 85% of the waste at Resource Management Centres (RMCs). Of the total 200 tonnes of daily waste, 50% is wet waste, and 25% consists of cardboard, bottles and similar items, which sanitation workers manage themselves. The remaining 25%, including diapers, plastic bags and wraps, is around 10-15 tonnes daily. Despite this, the authorities lack infrastructure and mechanism to manage this waste effectively.”

Pawan Godiyal, the head of the Mohali Sanitation Workers’ Union, said, “With the monsoon approaching, the waste piling up at RMCs poses a threat of various diseases. Residents and passers-by are upset with the foul smell emanating from the waste.”

The leaders stated that garbage collectors were bringing in both dry and wet waste, and were ready to ensure 100% segregation. However, MC lacked the infrastructure to process this segregated waste. Meanwhile, the leaders also raised the issue of low wages of sanitation workers.

Following directives from the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC), the primary dumping ground at Phase 8B, Industrial Area, has been closed since June 18, causing turmoil in the city’s waste management system. Consequently, the city’s daily waste, in its entirety, is being dumped at MC 14 RMCs, causing garbage to overflow onto roads.