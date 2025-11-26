Search
Mohali: Builder to pay 44L for late flat delivery

ByAarya Kumari, Mohali
Published on: Nov 26, 2025 08:24 am IST

The Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority ordered issuance of a Debt Recovery Certificate if Omaxe fails to pay within 90 days

The Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has directed Omaxe Chandigarh Extension Developers Pvt Ltd to pay 44.63 lakh to a couple for not delivering their flat on time.

The couple, Anil Kumar Sanghi and Sunita Sanghi, both former bureaucrats, had booked a flat at The Lake project in New Chandigarh by paying 76.47 lakh in 2015.

The possession was promised by September 7, 2019. However, a valid offer of possession was made only on June 27, 2025.

Penalising the developer for this delay, the authority directed that 44.63 lakh be paid to the couple as interest. It ordered issuance of a Debt Recovery Certificate if Omaxe fails to pay within 90 days.

The authority further clarified that although the 2015 agreement was executed before RERA came into force, the promoter is still liable for delay under Section 18 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act.

However, it did not order any refund of earlier payments linked to the disputed area, limiting relief to the delay interest.

RERA also noted that Omaxe obtained the Occupancy Certificate for the project only on November 26, 2024, well after the committed date.

It also examined the builder’s increase of the super area from 1,885 sq ft to 1,975 sq ft, holding that such an increase cannot be imposed without the allottee’s prior consent. The authority made it clear that the promoter cannot raise any financial demand on the basis of this unilateral increase.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Mohali: Builder to pay 44L for late flat delivery
