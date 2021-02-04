Most e-toilets installed by PMC non-functional
PUNE The e-toilet project undertaken in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is in limbo, as only six out of the 23 e-toilets are functional in city limits.
The project was launched by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anil Shirole in 2018, under the MP local area development fund at ₹2 crore.
Siddharth Shirole, MLA from Shivajinagar, said, “After it was undertaken in 2018, a private firm was appointed to look after the maintenance for one year. I have to check if the contract was renewed. It is the job of PMC to maintain it.”
All these e-toilets work on human sensor mechanism and one needs to insert ₹2 coin for using it.
At many places, miscreants have dismantled the coin boxes with the purpose of theft and at many places sensors are not working which is making it filthy.
An official from PMC on condition of anonymity said, “PMC had undertaken repairs at many places in the last two years, but miscreants kept on dislodging the coin boxes. The sensor mechanism was also reinstalled on a few occasions. Currently, repair work is underway at some of the e-toilet facilities.”
“I have seen people using these e-toilets regularly when it was installed, but after a few months some doors were not opening even after inserting a coin or cleaning mechanism was not working. Now no one uses it,” said Amol Patil, who runs a mobile shop at the Model Colony.
The unit installed for women is working in Model Colony and at the SB road where there are two units for women out of them, one is working. Whereas units at JM road are not operating due to ongoing metro work.
E-toilets (location)==Status
FC road (M); Active
FC road (W); Active
FC road (W); Not active
JM road (W); Not active
JM road (W); Not active
Hirwai Garden (W); Not active
Hirwai Garden (W); Not active
SB road (W); Active
SB road (W); Not active
Model Colony (M); Not active
Model Colony (W); Active
Opp to Wadia College (M); Active
Opp to Wadia College (W); Not active
Nilayam Bridge (W); Not active
Nilayam Bridge (W); Not active
Rajaram Bridge (W); Active
Rajaram Bridge (W); Not active
Taljai Tekdi (M); Not active
Taljai Tekdi (W); Not active
Vimannagar (M); Not active
Vimannagar (W); Not active
LMD Garden, Bavdhan (W); Not active
LMD Garden; Bavdhan (W); Not active
**M and W denotes men and women
(Source: Pune Municipal Corporation)
