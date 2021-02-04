Most e-toilets installed by PMC non-functional

PUNE The e-toilet project undertaken in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is in limbo, as only six out of the 23 e-toilets are functional in city limits.

The project was launched by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anil Shirole in 2018, under the MP local area development fund at ₹2 crore.

Siddharth Shirole, MLA from Shivajinagar, said, “After it was undertaken in 2018, a private firm was appointed to look after the maintenance for one year. I have to check if the contract was renewed. It is the job of PMC to maintain it.”

All these e-toilets work on human sensor mechanism and one needs to insert ₹2 coin for using it.

At many places, miscreants have dismantled the coin boxes with the purpose of theft and at many places sensors are not working which is making it filthy.

An official from PMC on condition of anonymity said, “PMC had undertaken repairs at many places in the last two years, but miscreants kept on dislodging the coin boxes. The sensor mechanism was also reinstalled on a few occasions. Currently, repair work is underway at some of the e-toilet facilities.”

“I have seen people using these e-toilets regularly when it was installed, but after a few months some doors were not opening even after inserting a coin or cleaning mechanism was not working. Now no one uses it,” said Amol Patil, who runs a mobile shop at the Model Colony.

The unit installed for women is working in Model Colony and at the SB road where there are two units for women out of them, one is working. Whereas units at JM road are not operating due to ongoing metro work.

E-toilets (location)==Status

FC road (M); Active

FC road (W); Active

FC road (W); Not active

JM road (W); Not active

JM road (W); Not active

Hirwai Garden (W); Not active

Hirwai Garden (W); Not active

SB road (W); Active

SB road (W); Not active

Model Colony (M); Not active

Model Colony (W); Active

Opp to Wadia College (M); Active

Opp to Wadia College (W); Not active

Nilayam Bridge (W); Not active

Nilayam Bridge (W); Not active

Rajaram Bridge (W); Active

Rajaram Bridge (W); Not active

Taljai Tekdi (M); Not active

Taljai Tekdi (W); Not active

Vimannagar (M); Not active

Vimannagar (W); Not active

LMD Garden, Bavdhan (W); Not active

LMD Garden; Bavdhan (W); Not active

**M and W denotes men and women

(Source: Pune Municipal Corporation)