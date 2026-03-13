Mother kills infant son after dispute with husband in Prayagraj

A woman allegedly killed her four-month-old son following a dispute with her husband and later concealed the body in the kitchen of their home in Pilkhini village under Saraimamrej police station jurisdiction in the trans-Ganga region of the district on Wednesday night. Police said that a case has been registered against the woman on charges of murder and destruction of evidence. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to police, Santosh Yadav, works as a farmer and a daily wage worker. He reportedly had frequent domestic disputes with his wife, Manorama Yadav, over household issues.

Police said that arguments between the couple had intensified over the past three to four days, mainly over cooking and other domestic responsibilities. After one such dispute on Wednesday night, Manorama allegedly struck her four-month-old son, Ishwar, with a brick, leading to his death.

After the incident, the woman allegedly concealed the infant’s body beneath a pile of firewood kept in the kitchen and then continued with her household chores as usual.

When the child remained missing for several hours, the father and other family members began searching for him. Manorama initially did not respond when questioned. However, around 10:30 pm, after repeated questioning by family members, she reportedly confessed to killing the child.

The family then recovered the body from the pile of firewood and informed the police. A police team reached the village on Thursday morning and took the accused woman into custody for questioning.

Assistant commissioner of police (Handia) Shesh Har Pandey said that a case has been registered against the woman on charges of murder and destruction of evidence. He added that during preliminary questioning, the woman appeared mentally disturbed and that the matter is being investigated from all possible angles.