Mumbai: 104-year-old man from Palghar beats Covid

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 12:28 AM IST

A 104-year-old man, a Palghar resident, has recovered from Covid-19, making him the oldest survivor of the virus in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), according to a government official.

Centenarian, Shyamrao Ingle was admitted to the Rural Hospital, Palghar a few days ago, after testing positive for Covid-19.

“The patient had slight breathlessness, which improved after treatment. His food intake also improved after being low initially,” said the official. Palghar district collector Dr Manik Gursal presented a bouquet to the patient after his discharge. He said the grit and strong willpower showed by the patient, as he fought through the infection, was commendable.

