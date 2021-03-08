Mumbai: Biker crushed to death after tree branch falls on him; one injured
A 41-year-old biker was killed after the branch of a huge tree fell on him at Chandulal Wadi, in Bhayander (West) on Saturday afternoon. His son, who was riding a pillion on the scooter, escaped with minor injuries.
Jagram Prajapati, an interior designer and his son Amit, 18, were headed to the Bhayander railway station. When the bike reached Chandulal Wadi, near Cross Garden, a branch of a huge cluster tree fell on Prajapati. As per the video images, Prajapati and his son lost their balance and fell off the bike.
Locals rushed Prajapati to the civic, Indira Gandhi Hospital in Mira Road, where he was declared dead before admission. The Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) garden department officials rushed to the spot and the fallen branch was cleared. Hansraj Meshram from tree department, MBMC, said that there was no complaint regarding the tree and its branches. Also, we regularly prune trees and the said tree grew on private property. However, we will carry a soil test of the tree will be carried out to know its stability said Meshram.
The family members of the victim have blamed the MBMC for negligence. Auto rickshaws, bikers and pedestrians use the busy road that leads to the railhead and several autos and two-wheelers had passed by the tree minutes before the incident took place.
The Bhayander police have registered a case of accidental death and the owner will be questioned said police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trade at Amritsar ICP dips to nine-year low due to covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Breather for millers on supply of fortified rice as state, FCI to draw up timeline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Biker crushed to death after tree branch falls on him; one injured
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalyan shop fire: Body of a 12-year-old found
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lodhi Club polls: Thumping victory for Mahajan group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speeding truck runs over scooterist in Ludhiana hit-and-run
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Under the shadow of uncertainty, students of foreign universities hope to pursue their dreams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YourSpace: Punekars treat mask rule like helmet campaign... wearable when able; hence, fines are a must
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida authority to hold camps for registering flats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jewar airport: 238 farmers get plots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality in Noida, Ghaziabad deteriorates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Covid-19 death in last two months in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Check the oil your jalebis are being fried in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2,000 new Covid cases take Pune district’s active case tally to 20,347
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
International Women’s Day: Women at the helm of Covid fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox