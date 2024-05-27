 Myanmar national arrested in Mizoram with 3.4kg heroin: Police - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Myanmar national arrested in Mizoram with 3.4kg heroin: Police

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
May 27, 2024 05:12 PM IST

According to senior officials of Mizoram police, they have recovered a large quantity of narcotics including heroin, Yaba tablets and others in the state

The special branch of Mizoram Police’s criminal investigation department (CID) arrested a Myanmar national along with 3.4 kilograms of suspected heroin, officials said.

Police said that the drug peddler was carrying the heroin inside secret chambers of the vehicle. (Representative file photo)
Police said that the drug peddler was carrying the heroin inside secret chambers of the vehicle. (Representative file photo)

Officials said that they launched an operation on Sunday evening acting on a tip off and seized the drugs from a two-wheeler at Aizawl district.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The arrested person has been identified as CT Liana (25), a resident of Myanmar’s Tahan area.

Also Read: Ferozepur: Four drug peddlers held, 4kg heroin seized

“The documents we recovered suggest that he is a Myanmar resident, and it is believed that the narcotics were transported from the neighbouring country as well,” officials said.

Police said that the drug peddler was carrying the heroin inside secret chambers of the vehicle.

“We recovered 311 soap cases containing suspected heroin and experts are examining it,” they said.

According to senior officials of Mizoram police, they have recovered a large quantity of narcotics including heroin, Yaba tablets and others in the state.

A senior police officer said that there is a large international racket, and they take local residents assistance for transporting the consignments mostly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Myanmar national arrested in Mizoram with 3.4kg heroin: Police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On