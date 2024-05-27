Myanmar national arrested in Mizoram with 3.4kg heroin: Police

The special branch of Mizoram Police’s criminal investigation department (CID) arrested a Myanmar national along with 3.4 kilograms of suspected heroin, officials said. Police said that the drug peddler was carrying the heroin inside secret chambers of the vehicle. (Representative file photo)

Officials said that they launched an operation on Sunday evening acting on a tip off and seized the drugs from a two-wheeler at Aizawl district.

The arrested person has been identified as CT Liana (25), a resident of Myanmar’s Tahan area.

“The documents we recovered suggest that he is a Myanmar resident, and it is believed that the narcotics were transported from the neighbouring country as well,” officials said.

Police said that the drug peddler was carrying the heroin inside secret chambers of the vehicle.

“We recovered 311 soap cases containing suspected heroin and experts are examining it,” they said.

According to senior officials of Mizoram police, they have recovered a large quantity of narcotics including heroin, Yaba tablets and others in the state.

A senior police officer said that there is a large international racket, and they take local residents assistance for transporting the consignments mostly.