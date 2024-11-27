Mystery shrouds Meerut youth’s death a year after brutal assault

The 22-year-old Hritik, who was humiliated and assaulted a year ago when a group of youths urinated on him and filmed the incident, was found dead on Monday. Meerut SSP Vipin Tada stated that the youth’s condition deteriorated during the party. (File)

According to police, Hritik was partying with friends at a hotel on Parikshatgarh Road on Monday night, celebrating the selection of one of his friends into the merchant navy.

Meerut SSP Vipin Tada stated that Hritik’s condition deteriorated during the party. His friends rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but due to his worsening state, he was referred to the Medical College hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The SSP confirmed that Hritik was the same individual involved in the viral video incident last year, for which a case had been registered at the Civil Lines police station. However, he clarified that the friends accompanying Hritik at the party were not linked to that previous incident and were the ones who took him to the hospital.

“Postmortem was conducted by a panel of doctors, and it was recorded on camera,” the SSP said, adding that the report would determine the cause of death and guide further investigation.

He also noted that Hritik’s family had not yet filed a complaint, and a case would be registered based on their input.

Meanwhile, police have questioned Hritik’s friends who were present at the party and recorded statements from the hotel staff to gather more details about the incident.