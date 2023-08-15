Home / Cities / Others / Nagaland govt committed to early solution of Naga political issue: CM Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland govt committed to early solution of Naga political issue: CM Neiphiu Rio

He stated that his government which returned with a renewed mandate in the February assembly elections remains deeply committed to the early solution of the Naga political issue

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday made a fervent call upon the central government, Naga political groups and all stakeholders to exhibit a greater sense of urgency towards bringing consensus on any unresolved issue in the ongoing Naga peace process to bring about an inclusive and acceptable solution.

The CM was speaking at the Independence Day address at the Civil Secretariat Plaza in state capital Kohima. (File photo)
The CM was speaking at the Independence Day address at the Civil Secretariat Plaza in state capital Kohima, ahead of the resumption of the Naga peace talks which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi later this month.

Stating that his government which returned with a renewed mandate in the February assembly elections remains deeply committed to the early solution of the Naga political issue, the chief minister said the political affairs committee constituted with the entire cabinet and elected members from the tribes who are not represented in the cabinet will continue to hold consultations with all the stakeholders for an early solution.

Significantly, CM Rio in his address also expressed concerns over the prevailing ethnic clashes in neighbouring Manipur state since May 3.

“Today as I speak, I can’t help but talk about the very disturbing situation that prevails in our neighbouring state of Manipur.... We continue to remain deeply concerned of the human atrocities committed and of large scale vandalization and arson of places of worship, particularly churches, in Manipur. We pray for good sense, peace and harmony to return, and fervently appeal to all the communities and groups in Manipur to give peace a chance and take urgent steps to resolve their differences amicably,” he stated.

Tuesday, August 15, 2023
