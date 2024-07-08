Naini Central prison gets Health ATM

Now a Health ATM— a smart kiosk that provides instant body vitals screening for 50+ parameters and share results with the doctor and patients—has become functional at the Naini Central jail of Prayagraj. Naini Central Prison (HT FILE)

The officials claim that with this, the Naini central jail has become second in the state, after the Aligarh jail, to get this facility. It will be gradually be available at all remaining 41 state prisons in a phased implementation.

“The facility will speed up diagnosis and treatment of the prison inmates at the jail hospitals and also help prison doctors to decide whether an inmate needs to be referred to a bigger treatment centre,” officials shared.

Senior jail superintendent of Naini central Jail Rang Bahadur Patel said that over 53 types of medical tests will be conducted free of cost through the Health ATM.

“The body of a patient can be screened by the health ATM to check weight, height, blood pressure, blood glucose, body temperature and oxygen saturation levels. The walk-in medical kiosks also have integrated medical devices to conduct basic cardiology, neurology, pulmonary tests. This means that levels of haemoglobin, lipid profile, pulse rate etc of an inmate would be known in an instant,” he said.

The official said that there are many elderly prisoners in the jail and many times they have to be taken out to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital just for a routine health checkup. Now this will be possible within the jail which would not only be economical, quicker but also better in terms of security and manpower that needs to be put in place for the process, he maintained.

A total of 41 jails located across the state, including those in Pratapgarh and Kaushambi will soon have facility of health ATMs. The prisoners in these jails will also get immediate reports of general health checkup while the machine will also provide instant reports of the inmates on specified parameters. Out of the total budget of ₹4 crore sanctioned for the project, funds worth ₹1.63 crore was released in the first phase by the state government in March 2024.