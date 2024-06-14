Namo Bharat to start operating up to Meerut South stn by June end

‘Namo Bharat’ train under the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project of the government, will start operating up to Meerut South station by the end of this month. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has received the certificate after a four-phase survey conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS). After the commencement of operation of Namo Bharat train, passengers will get better facilities. (HT File)

Minor shortcomings are being removed by following the instructions given in the survey. Presently the train is running from Sahibabad to Modinagar in Ghaziabad district.

After the commencement of operation of Namo Bharat train, passengers will get better facilities. In the next phase, there is a plan to operate the train from Sahibabad to Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi. In this section, 100 percent civil work and more than 50 percent track laying work has been completed.

Electrification and finishing work at stations is also being done at a rapid pace. It is believed that if everything goes according to plan, by March 2025, passengers going to Delhi will also start getting the benefits of this route.

According to NCRTC officials, all preparations for the expansion have been completed. Trial runs have been successfully completed and all security related certificates have also been received apart from completion of Meerut South Station (Bhudbaral).

Officials say that preparations underway to start operations up to Meerut South by the last week of June. To further enhance the service, parking facilities will be available near the entry and exit gates along with construction of service lanes around the station area. The station is structured on three levels.

The work of ground, concourse, platform and flooring is nearing completion. The technical rooms are ready. Efforts to install the roof of the pre-fabricated station are underway as well as the work of equipment installation. The commencement of metro train operations from Partapur will significantly improve connectivity for the residents of neighboring areas.

Presently, Namo Bharat operates on 34-km long route between Sahibabad and Modinagar North. In the section, it includes eight stations, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modinagar South and Modinagar North. The target has been set to operate Namo Bharat on the entire corridor by June-2025.