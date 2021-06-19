Narco-terror module busted, 10 held with heroin worth 45 cr

The J&K Police on Saturday busted a narco-terror module with the arrest of 10 persons and seized arms, ammunition and drugs worth ₹45 crore from their possession.

Police said, following a tip-off, a joint team of police, army and CRPF established a naka at Bandi Uri.

“During checking a Maruti Swift coming from Lagama towards Baramulla was signalled to stop. However, the driver tried to flee. On this, the joint team swung into action and stopped the vehicle,” Baramulla SSP Mohammad Rayees Bhat said during a press conference.

“The suspected persons in the car were questioned who revealed their identity as Sajid Ahmad Shah, of Lalpora Lolab in Kupwara, Sharafat Khan, of Keran in Kupwara, and Shahid Hussain, of Khaipora Tangmarg,” Bhat said.

“Total 11 packets of heroin weighing around 9kg (worth ₹45 crore), 10 Chinese grenades, four Chinese pistols along with as many magazines and 20 rounds were recovered from their possession,” he said.

“Besides this, ₹21.5 lakh, cheques of ₹1,00,000, a Eicher Canter truck, a Hyundai Verna, a Scooty and a Maruti Swift were recovered during the raids,” he added.

“On further questioning, it came to fore that the said arms and ammunition, and contraband substance was received from across the LoC to provide aid to terrorist organisations. It was disclosed that some deliveries had been taken by some other parties. Upon their disclosure, special nakas were established,” he added.

Among the 10 people, four were arrested from Jammu, and three of them were from Punjab, police said.

He said that in a series of action, Reyaz Ahmad Hajam, of Yarikah Chadoora Budgam, Adil Bashir, of Chadoora Budgam, Angraz Singh, of Chadharpur Teh in Ajnala, Amritsar (Punjab) were also arrested.

The SSP said a police party headed by additional SP Baramulla assisted by the Jammu Police also aided in arresting more accused from Jammu.

The arrested persons were identified as Raman, of Housing Board Colony in Ferozepur (Punjab), Rohit and Krishan, of Bastia Border Road in Ferozepur (Punjab), and Fayaz Ahmad Khan, of Keran Kupwara.

“ ₹16 lakh and a Eicher Canter truck were seized from their possession,” he said.