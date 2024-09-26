Naveen Goyal promises better infra for Gurugram, criticises BJP’s lack of focus on growth

Gurugram: Independent candidate Naveen Goyal, who is contesting from the Gurgaon seat, has based his election campaign on improving the city’s infrastructure and vowing to transform Gurugram into a model city. During a series of campaign events, Goyal addressed the concerns of locals regarding issues such as electricity, water supply, road maintenance, sewage and environmental sustainability. Gurugram: Independent candidate Naveen Goyal from Gurgaon constituency during a roadshow. (FILEPHOTO)

“We need to fix these core issues to ensure that Gurugram becomes the best city in the country. My purpose in entering politics is not for power but to serve the people and address their everyday challenges,” he said while addressing a public gathering on Wednesday.

Goyal’s campaign has gained momentum in the city, with volunteers conducting door-to-door outreach, highlighting his commitment to development. During these interactions, residents have expressed their concerns over the current state of the city’s infrastructure and a lack of progress under the previous leadership.

Goyal has strongly criticised the ruling party, particularly BJP candidate Mukesh Sharma, for failing to address these fundamental civic concerns. “The BJP has ignored Gurugram’s infrastructure crisis for years. Instead of focusing on development, their candidate is diverting attention to irrelevant issues. We need leaders who will prioritise the real needs of the people,” he added.

Goyal has urged residents to choose a leader who is focused on progress and development.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Gurgaon, Dr Nishant Anand, on Tuesday said that he has been getting strong responses from people during the Padayatra in his constituency. “Our party stands for honest politics and for upliftment of masses by working for them. We will ensure that basic facilities and amenities are given to people in the constituency,” he said.