 NCR earns ₹296.03 cr through scrap sale; sets record: Officials - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

NCR earns 296.03 cr through scrap sale; sets record: Officials

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 01, 2024 08:02 PM IST

North Central Railway (NCR) has earned Rs296.03 crore against the target of ₹290 crore from scrap disposal in financial year 2023-24. This is the record of highest scrap sale ever in the history of NCR, claimed officials.

North Central Railway (NCR) has earned Rs296.03 crore against the target of 290 crore from scrap disposal in financial year 2023-24. This is the record of highest scrap sale ever in the history of NCR, claimed officials.

Railway scrap. (Pic for representation)
Railway scrap. (Pic for representation)

This earning is 30.66 crore more than the amount of 265.37 crore made from sale of scrap in the previous financial year 2022-23. The scrap sale of 159.24 crore by Deputy Chief Material Management System and Jhansi Workshop played an important role in achieving this target, stated senior PRO of NCR Amit Malaviya.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Under the leadership and guidance of general manager, North Central Railway Ravinder Goyal, the depots and divisions together disposed of various types of scrap including condemned wagons, coaches, water tanks, steel structures, non-ferrous materials etc as part of the exercise, he added.

North Central Railway has always given priority to scrap disposal and its periodical review has been done at the highest level. This has not only generated revenue but also helped in keeping the premises clean and has also freed valuable railway land for the use of the Railways, the senior PRO explained.

North Central Railway is committed to keep its premises clean and safe while achieving the target of zero scrap and creating the record of highest sales, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / NCR earns 296.03 cr through scrap sale; sets record: Officials
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On