NCR earns 296.03 cr through scrap sale; sets record: Officials

North Central Railway (NCR) has earned Rs296.03 crore against the target of ₹290 crore from scrap disposal in financial year 2023-24. This is the record of highest scrap sale ever in the history of NCR, claimed officials. Railway scrap. (Pic for representation)

This earning is ₹30.66 crore more than the amount of ₹265.37 crore made from sale of scrap in the previous financial year 2022-23. The scrap sale of ₹159.24 crore by Deputy Chief Material Management System and Jhansi Workshop played an important role in achieving this target, stated senior PRO of NCR Amit Malaviya.

Under the leadership and guidance of general manager, North Central Railway Ravinder Goyal, the depots and divisions together disposed of various types of scrap including condemned wagons, coaches, water tanks, steel structures, non-ferrous materials etc as part of the exercise, he added.

North Central Railway has always given priority to scrap disposal and its periodical review has been done at the highest level. This has not only generated revenue but also helped in keeping the premises clean and has also freed valuable railway land for the use of the Railways, the senior PRO explained.

North Central Railway is committed to keep its premises clean and safe while achieving the target of zero scrap and creating the record of highest sales, he said.