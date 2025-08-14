NCR plans airport-like security checks at Prayagraj Junction

In a move to strengthen security, Prayagraj Junction is set to implement airport-like entry protocols. The initiative aims to curb unauthorised entry and ensure a safer environment for travellers, said officials.(HT File Photo)

Plans are underway to introduce a system whereby platform and travel tickets would act as boarding passes, without which passengers will not be allowed to enter the station premises. The initiative aims to curb unauthorised entry and ensure a safer environment for travellers, said officials.

State-of-the-art baggage scanners will be installed at all entry points, and passengers will only be allowed inside after their luggage has been thoroughly checked. This step comes in response to recent security related incidents at the junction, prompting authorities to enforce stricter measures and would be enforced once the ongoing redevelopment of the station gets completed, they added.

North Central Railway’s senior divisional commercial manager Himanshu Shukla said that redevelopment work at Prayagraj Junction is underway, and security infrastructure is being upgraded accordingly.

The new system will help prevent entry by disruptive elements. Comprehensive scanning and deployment of security personnel at all gates will ensure that no one without a valid ticket can gain access, he shared.

Currently, people can easily enter the station from multiple points, which has led to several serious incidents in the past two months. In one case, a youth attacked and killed a railway employee on platforms 7/8 using an iron rod. In another incident, a person was stabbed within the station premises. These events have highlighted the urgent need for tighter security.

In the first phase, this new security model will be implemented at Prayagraj Junction. Plans are in place to extend the system to other major stations under the North Central Railway zone, including Kanpur.