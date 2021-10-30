Home / Cities / Others / NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu fearing poor result: Cops
NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu fearing poor result: Cops

The aspirant from Sangarayapuram had appeared for the entrance exam held in September for the third time, results of which are expected in a couple of days.
According to police, the youngster in Tamil Nadu had taken up the NEET in 2019 and 2020, but could not clear. So he tried his luck for the third time this year. (PTI)
According to police, the youngster in Tamil Nadu had taken up the NEET in 2019 and 2020, but could not clear. So he tried his luck for the third time this year. (PTI)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 11:53 PM IST
By Press Trust of India, Coimbatore

Apprehensive over the outcome of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), a 20-year old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Coimbatore district, police said.

The aspirant from Sangarayapuram had appeared for the entrance exam held in September for the third time, results of which are expected in a couple of days.

According to police, the youngster had taken up the test in 2019 and 2020, but could not clear. So he tried his luck for the third time this year.

With National Testing Agency publishing the answer key, the aspirant was said to be upset and told his parents that he may not be able to clear the test this year also, police said.

Despite the advice from his parents to wait for the results, the aspirant allegedly consumed pesticides on Friday afternoon and was admitted to Pollachi Government hospital. The doctors attending to the youngster referred him to the government hospital in Coimbatore, where he died at night, police said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

