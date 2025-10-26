NER provides cultural welcome, crowd management measures for Chhath pilgrims

As part of a special initiative to welcome Chhath pilgrims, the North Eastern Railway (NER) set up designated waiting areas and organised devotional song performances at Gorakhpur Railway Station on Saturday. Traditional Bhojpuri folk singers performed devotional songs, creating a festive and spiritual atmosphere for passengers.

The waiting lounges were equipped with comfortable seating, entertainment facilities, and real-time train information displays. These arrangements eased travel stress, improved crowd management, and provided travelers with a warm cultural welcome ahead of the festival.

Chief public relations officer of NER, Pankaj Kumar Singh, stated, “Indian Railways is committed to ensuring safe, reliable, and comfortable travel for all passengers. During this festive season, we remain dedicated to serving the nation with utmost sincerity and care.”

He added that 12,000 special trains have been introduced from various locations across the country. Special holding areas have also been set up at major stations, including Gorakhpur, Chapra, Siwan, and Ballia. These areas are equipped with CCTV cameras and help desks to assist passengers.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been deployed on platforms to guide passengers and manage queues for Bihar-bound trains.

However, a heavy rush was observed when trains like the Vaishali Express, Pune Express, and Bagh Express arrived at Gorakhpur and Deoria stations. Many passengers were unable to board the overcrowded trains and had to spend the night in shelters, waiting for the next available special service.