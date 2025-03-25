New Goa State Museum will have galleries to showcase Mario de Miranda’s work: CM

PANAJI: The Goa government on Tuesday announced the setting up of a museum to honour the craft of famed cartoonist and illustrator late Mario de Miranda attached to the Goa State Museum currently located in the Old Secretariat building. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant/X)

The museum will serve as a “fitting tribute to his remarkable contribution in the field of art and culture,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, responding to a calling attention motion moved during the ongoing budget session of the Goa assembly.

“This government agrees that a state of art government museum is required to be set up in honour of late Mario de Miranda depicting his art work which will be a fitting tribute to his remarkable contribution in the field of art and culture. The Department of Museum is already in the process of establishing a state of art museum at the Old Secretariat Building (Adil Shah Palace),” Sawant said.

“Few galleries in this Museum shall be dedicated solely to Late Mario de Miranda. Government has already set up a committee to establish the museum at Old Secretariat Building,” Sawant added.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemão said Miranda, who has become synonymous with Goa and was integrated well with respect to several subjects, deserved a “permanent space” in Goa

He exhibited his work in 22 countries. He was a regular in many newspapers and many magazines.

“This honour was long overdue, but I believe that the least that we can do is to give him a permanent space. To ensure his legacy, his work has to be passed to the future generations for learning and acquiring knowledge,” Alemão said.

Opposition legislator Venzy Viegas called on the government to introduce a ‘training centre’ alongside the museum “where this art can be promoted, and taught to more children.”

The government has set up a 14-member committee headed by the Secretary (Museums) and consisting of architects, historians, writers, historians, and museum curators.

Miranda, who passed away in 2011 was honoured with the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan, the last of which was awarded posthumously in 2012.