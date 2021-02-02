IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Next 15 days crucial to understand Covid spread: Mumbai civic body as trains start for all
Long queues of passengers seen outside ticket windows at Dadar station, as train services opened for all citizens on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT)
Long queues of passengers seen outside ticket windows at Dadar station, as train services opened for all citizens on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT)
others

Next 15 days crucial to understand Covid spread: Mumbai civic body as trains start for all

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s Covid-19 tally rose to 309,303, with 328 new cases. Nine deaths took the toll to 11,361
READ FULL STORY
By Mehul R Thakkar
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:16 AM IST

With the local train services resuming for all the citizens after 10 months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that the next 15 days will be crucial to understand the spread of Covid-19 following the development.

“We feel that the next 15 days will be crucial and after that we will be in a position to comment whether the cases are going up due to local trains or not. We are keeping a tight watch on the daily cases and are also making preparations for the ongoing vaccination drive,” BMC’s additional commissioner Suresh Kakani said.

Said to be the lifeline of residents living in Mumbai and the surrounding satellite towns, the services were suspended following the Covid-19 outbreak last March and then restarted for essential service staffers, women and lawyers in different time slots.

Now, all citizens will be able to travel by local trains during three slots –from the start of the day’s services to 7 am; noon to 4 pm; and 9pm till the last service. The timings have been restricted to avoid crowding amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to BMC officials, it will not deactivate any Covid-19 infrastructure such as quarantine centres, dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, jumbo Covid-19 centres, for the next two months to ensure that the situation does not goes out of control, in case of a spike.

However, few of the centres have been temporarily deactivated after the cases declined in the city. But BMC said these centres can be activated within 24 hours, in case of an emergency situation.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation and until March 31, none of the Covid-19 infrastructure will be deactivated permanently,” said Kakani.

From Tuesday, BMC expects to kick off the second phase of the vaccination drive for around 200,000 frontline workers, including the police, civic officials, waste collectors, BEST staff etc. On Monday, the highest number (7,707) of healthcare workers (HCW) were vaccinated, against the target of 8,250 HCWs, at a turnout rate of 93%. A total of 47,397 HCW’s have been vaccinated so far in the city.

Mumbai’s Covid-19 tally rose to 309,303, with 328 new cases. Nine deaths took the toll to 11,361. The mortality rate is 3.67% and recovery rate is 94%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Uday Samant met the V-Cs after they had last week called for the immediate resumption of colleges and universities after a meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is also the chancellor of all the universities in the state. (HT File)
Uday Samant met the V-Cs after they had last week called for the immediate resumption of colleges and universities after a meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is also the chancellor of all the universities in the state. (HT File)
others

Plan reopening of colleges and universities: Maharashtra minister to V-Cs

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:21 AM IST
State higher and technical education minister also asked them to discuss the issues over the difficulties in resuming physical classes with all the teaching and non-teaching staff
READ FULL STORY
Close
Long queues of passengers seen outside ticket windows at Dadar station, as train services opened for all citizens on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT)
Long queues of passengers seen outside ticket windows at Dadar station, as train services opened for all citizens on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT)
others

Next 15 days crucial to understand Covid spread: Mumbai civic body as trains start for all

By Mehul R Thakkar
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Meanwhile, Mumbai’s Covid-19 tally rose to 309,303, with 328 new cases. Nine deaths took the toll to 11,361
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue operations underway at the collapse site. (Praful Gangurde/HT)
Rescue operations underway at the collapse site. (Praful Gangurde/HT)
others

33-year-old security guard killed, 7 hurt in godown collapse near Mumbai

By Sajana Nambiar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:01 AM IST
A 33-year-old security guard died, while seven workers were injured after a portion of a ground-plus-one storey godown collapsed at Harihar compound in Dapode village, located on Bhiwandi’s Mankoli Road, on Monday around 10am
READ FULL STORY
Close
CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja (second from left) and other members viewing the Union Budget presentation in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja (second from left) and other members viewing the Union Budget presentation in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
others

Nothing for us in budget, say Ludhiana’s industrialists

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Give Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget a thumbs down, saying they were expecting more relief in view of the losses they suffered in 2020 owing to Covid outbreak
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers get vaccinated at Thane as part of the state wide vaccination drive for Covid 19 at Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
Health workers get vaccinated at Thane as part of the state wide vaccination drive for Covid 19 at Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
others

Thane civic body to complete vaccination of health, frontline workers by February 15

By Megha Pol, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) plans to complete the vaccination of over 35,390 health workers and frontline workers till February 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kulwant Singh. (HT PHOTO)
Kulwant Singh. (HT PHOTO)
others

Former Mohali mayor has 248-crore assets, but no car

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:28 AM IST
Real-estate tycoon Kulwant Singh, who is heading the Azad group for the municipal corporation (MC) elections scheduled for February 14, has assets worth 248 crore in his name, but does not own a car
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Farm protests: Cops wanted Delhi-bound trains stopped

By Anisha Dutta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:09 AM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police asked Northern Railways to terminate at least 15 Delhi-bound trains, which passed through Punjab and Haryana, at the edge of the Capital in a bid to stop farmers from entering the city on Monday and joining ongoing protests against three agriculture laws, HT has learnt
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Iron spikes, barbed wire and concrete walls at Delhi farm protest sites

By Ashish Mishra and Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:08 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi police have enhanced barricades at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur where thousands of farmers are protesting against three farm laws for over two months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Red Fort vandalism: Police arrest first suspect

By Karn Pratap Singh, Kainat Sarfaraz and Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:07 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said they had made the first arrest in one of the two cases registered in connection with the violence at the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally in the national capital on January 26, while six more cases have been registered in the violence and January 29 incident when a group of persons who said they were locals entered the protest site at Singhu border leading to clashes with farmers and police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

East Delhi cops get sword-like metal batons, metal arm covers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:06 AM IST
New Delhi: Police personnel in east Delhi’s Shahdara district were given sword-like iron batons and a metal forearm cover on Monday to protect themselves from “rioters armed with swords”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Closure of border points, barricades trigger traffic snarls in Delhi

By Anvit Srivastava and Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:06 AM IST
New Delhi: All roads leading to central Delhi were heavily barricaded with the police checking vehicles at several points on Monday, when the Union Budget was presented in the Parliament, leading to traffic snarls across the Capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Union Budget: Allocation for Delhi Police up by over 487 crore

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:04 AM IST
New Delhi: The central government has allocated R 8,644
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

UP27, UP12: At Ghazipur, district transport codes are used as identity cards

By Shiv Sunny
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:03 AM IST
New Delhi: As protesters at Delhi’s Ghazipur border begin to settle down days after being given an eviction notice, they are identifying their camps and trucks by the road transport office (RTO) codes of their districts even as the farmers are ensuring that if any of them leave the site for their homes, they are replaced by another person so that the count doesn’t dip
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

HC rejects PIL that sought action against police for failure to contain R-Day tractor rally

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:02 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), imposing a cost of 10,000 on the petitioner, who sought action against the police and intelligence officials responsible for the “failure” in “anticipating and controlling” the farmers’ protest on Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AAP govt criticises ‘meagre’ allocation for Delhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:01 AM IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi on Monday criticised the Union Budget for poor fiscal devolution as it claimed that Delhi got a “megre” 957 crore, adding that the Central government’s policies will only benefit “big companies” and cause inflation
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP