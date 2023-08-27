NFA bags Chetan Chauhan National Award-2023

Northern Football Academy (NFA) of Sangam city was conferred the National Chetan Chauhan Award-2023 at a felicitation ceremony organised at Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Sunday. Indranil Ghosh (striped shirt) receiving the award on behalf of NFA-Prayagraj in New Delhi on Sunday. (Sourced)

Award ceremony was organised by Chetan Chauhan Foundation in collaboration with Sports Promotion Organisation of India.

NFA was awarded for training, guiding and providing opportunity and encouragement to state and national level players at grassroots and youth football levels. More than 200 players of Northern Football Academy have made their debut at state level and more than 60 players at national level tournaments.

Northern Football Academy’s assistant coach Rahul Verma and forward player Harshit Ojha also received the award in the category of coach and player respectively.

Founder director and head coach of Northern Football Academy, Indranil Ghosh, received the award from the chief guest Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee, former captain of the Indian hockey team Zafar Iqbal, state minister Sunil Bharala and former state minister and international badminton player Amita Singh.

During the past three years, NFA-Prayagraj has managed to put up an impressive performance by ending up as runners-up in 2021 Himachal Pradesh State Women’s Football League and 2022 Football Delhi Golden Baby State League and bagging bronze medal at 2023 PEFI Under-14) National Championship besides emerging as winners in 2023 Football Delhi Under-10 and 12 DASC Kids Football Championship, 2023 Concorde National School Football Championship and 2023 Extreme Kickers Football Tournament.

