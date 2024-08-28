NHAI barricades lane on Sohna elevated road for repairs

Gurugram: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has barricaded one of the lanes on the Sohna elevated road on the main carriageway from Sohna to Gurugram in Sector 48 opposite JMD Megapolis. The highway maintenance agency said that the road has been blocked for routine maintenance as one of the expansion joints had suffered a few cracks and needed repairs. NHAI officials said that they will carry out the repair work within a week. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has barricaded one of the lanes on the Sohna elevated road on the main carriageway from Sohna to Gurugram in Sector 48 opposite JMD Megapolis. The highway maintenance agency said that the road has been blocked for routine maintenance. (HT PHOTO)

A senior official of Oriental Engineering said that during routine checking they had found minor cracks on the expansion joint and it was decided to repair the joint. “One of the lanes of the main carriageway from Sohna to Gurugram has been barricaded and our workers are repairing the joint. Concrete and rubber strips are used to repair the joints. The maintenance is an ongoing activity and our objective is preventive maintenance and to repair the structure before the road gets further damaged,” he said.

Earlier in July this year, a portion of the main carriageway of the Sohna highway near Subash Chowk had caved in after a sewage line passing through it broke. The road has been repaired and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has now planned to repair the sewage pipeline using the CIPP technology to resolve the issue.

The Sohna elevated road was opened for traffic on April 1, 2022.

The Sohna elevated road was constructed in two phases. The first phase of 7.2-km comprised a flyover and an underpass near Subash Chowk and an elevated road which starts from Subhash Chowk and ends beyond Badshahpur village, thus bypassing the Vatika Chowk.

In the second phase, the NHAI built a slew of flyovers at Bhondsi, Damdama, Ghamroj, Alipur, Sohna ki Dhani and Alipur.

The entire road project has been constructed at a cost of ₹1,300 crore.