Night curfew extended to more UP districts

Amid continuing surge in the Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Sunday decided to extend night curfew to more districts, including Agra, Mirzapur, Sultanpur, Sonbhadra, Azamgarh, Ballia, Banda, Azamgarh, Sitapur, Moradabad and Mathura from 9pm to 6am, said a state government officer.

Earlier, 10 districts—Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bareilly, Jhansi, Gorakhpur and Ghaziabad—had imposed night curfew to check the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 infection.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government had decided to impose night curfew in the districts reporting more than 100 fresh Covid cases daily and had more than 500 active cases.

According to the data released by the state health and family welfare department, 29 districts reported more than 100 fresh cases on Sunday, while there were more than 500 active Covid cases in 27 districts. A state government spokesperson said the remaining districts were likely to announce the night curfew soon.

Agra district magistrate Prabhu N Singh said with the spurt in Covid-19 cases, the district administration had decided to impose night curfew from Monday. This curfew would be from 10pm till 6am and its strict compliance would be ensured, he said.

“The night curfew would be operative from Monday till April 20. No permission would be given for gathering of more than 100 people in an open area and 50 in closed premises at public places,” Singh said.

Notably, so far there was restriction on a gathering of 200 people in open space and 100 in closed premises. “Certain exemptions have been given in the night curfew. Those involved in health services are allowed movement provided they carry identity card. Passengers coming in trains and buses would use their ticket as pass,” the DM added.

The transport on state and national highway would be as usual and petrol pumps and CNG stations would function as per routine. “Staff involved in cleanliness, power supply, water works, roadways and railways employees would be exempted and their identity card would act as pass,” said the district magistrate.

“Industrial units will function in strict compliance with Covid -19 protocols and the staff employed will be allowed to move in night curfew,: he added.

District magistrate, Mirzapur, Praveen Kumar Laxkar imposed night curfew in that district from Sunday. Mirzapur has 642 active Covid cases.

A senior officer said the transport of essential commodities had been exempted from the night curfew. People travelling from or to rail and bus stations from other states will have to show their tickets to be allowed to proceed during the night curfew.