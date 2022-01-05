Nine mobile teams for monitoring Covid cases in Gurugram

The Gurugram health department has set up nine mobile teams for monitoring Covid-19 patients in home isolation in the district. Officials said that the teams are being deployed based on number of active cases under a primary health centre.

Currently, over 2,300 patients are under home isolation in Gurugram, with areas under urban primary health centres of Tigra (186) and Chanderlok (288) have the highest number of active cases.

“We have constituted nine mobile health teams, in addition to rapid response teams, as Covid-19 cases are increasing in the district and most of the patients are under home isolation. These teams will take updates regarding the vitals of the Covid-19 patients as part of monitoring through daily calls and visit the patients with doctors if needed,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

According to the officials, each team has two doctors, one pharmacist and one ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) worker. These teams will further work in collaboration with rapid response teams that include ASHA workers, ANM workers and multi-purpose health workers.

The health department already has 300 rapid response teams deployed for the monitoring process. Of these teams, 180 focus on urban areas and 120 on rural areas, the officials said.

“Most of the patients with mild symptoms are under home isolation and we ensure daily tele-calling to these patients. Many patients do not want the doctor to visit them unless the conditions start deteriorating, that is where these teams help in large scale monitoring of Covid-19 patients,” said Dr Isha Narang, deputy civil surgeon, who is managing monitoring of patients under home isolation in the district.