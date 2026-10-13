‘Loose change, 3 years of saving’: Telangana man buys ₹1.23 lakh scooter with ₹10 coins

A striking incident has come to light from Telangana's Mancherial district, where a man bought a scooter worth ₹1.23 lakh with ₹10 coins. The man bought a Honda Activa scooter with ₹10 coins he had saved over three years, according to news agency PTI. Ravi Joseph brought ₹1.23 lakh in ₹10 coins to the showroom and took delivery of the scooter. (@CitizenKamran/X)

From savings to showroom - What happened According to B Ravi Joseph, who is a resident of Luxettipet, he had saved the money, setting aside ₹10 coins from everyday transactions, such as grocery shopping, the report added.

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He aimed to buy something useful for his family. Although his family members were initially skeptical, they later supported him. Joseph said that he decided to purchase a new scooter after his old vehicle developed problems.

A user on X posted a purported video showing the ₹10 coins being counted and claimed that the showroom staff spent nearly two hours completing the process.