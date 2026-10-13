PM Modi speaks to Canada PM Mark Carney, hails 'warm and productive' talks on bilateral issues
In a post on X, Modi said the discussions covered trade, energy, technology, security, and people-to-people ties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he had a “warm and productive conversation” with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, with both leaders agreeing to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada relations and pursue concrete outcomes across key areas of their strategic partnership.
In a post on X, Modi said the discussions covered trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties. He added that the two countries were working together towards a more stable and prosperous world.
PM Modi, Mark Carney discuss key areas of partnership
Sharing details of the conversation, Modi said both sides had agreed to strengthen the progress made in bilateral ties and focus on delivering tangible results across areas of mutual interest.
“We agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties,” the prime minister said.
Modi also highlighted the broader role of the two countries in global affairs, stating that India and Canada were contributing towards a more stable and prosperous world.
In separate news, India is exploring the possibility of having Carney as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations next year against the backdrop of hectic efforts by the two countries to finalise a trade deal by the year-end, people familiar with the matter said.
PM Modi is also expected to visit Canada in December, alongside trips to Belgium and the US, the people said. The trip to Ottawa is likely to coincide with the conclusion of negotiations on the comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA). If it goes ahead, this will be the first bilateral visit to Canada by an Indian PM in a decade, since Modi’s trip in spring 2016, when Stephen Harper was Canada’s PM.
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