Trevoc plans ₹1,000 crore pipeline, targets ₹3,500 crore GDV over three years
Developer evaluates 80-100-acre integrated townships in Sonipat and Panipat; plans two to three projects and 5 lakh sq ft of commercial development
Real estate developer TREVOC Group is planning an investment and development pipeline of ₹800-1,000 crore over the next three years, targeting a gross development value (GDV) of ₹3,000-3,500 crore as it looks to expand beyond Gurugram into emerging Haryana markets.
The developer’s proposed roadmap includes two to three new projects, with Sonipat and Panipat under evaluation for integrated townships spanning 80-100 acres. The company is targeting early 2027 for the launch of the first phase of its expansion into these Tier-2 markets. It also plans around 5 lakh sq ft of commercial development alongside its residential portfolio.
The proposed investment will be deployed in phases, depending on project opportunities and market conditions. The company said its assessment of Sonipat and Panipat is being guided by improving connectivity, infrastructure development and local economic activity, with the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway among the infrastructure links supporting its evaluation.
“We are evaluating Sonipat and Panipat as part of our next phase of expansion, with a focus on locations where improving connectivity and economic activity can support long-term demand,” said Gurpal Singh Chawla, managing director of TREVOC Group. “Our three-year roadmap envisages a ₹800-1,000 crore investment and development pipeline, targeting a GDV of ₹3,000-3,500 crore.”
Chawla said capital deployment would be phased and linked to project opportunities and market conditions.
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Township strategy to combine residential, commercial spaces
The proposed townships are expected to combine residential plots, villas and commercial spaces, allowing the developer to offer multiple property formats within integrated developments. The company will assess potential locations based on connectivity to major urban centres, physical and social infrastructure, and demand.
“Entering a new market is only the first step. What matters is how a project takes shape over time and whether it delivers on what was envisaged at the planning stage,” said Sehaj Chawla, managing director of TREVOC Group.
He said the company’s approach was to consider residential and commercial spaces as part of a larger environment, with attention to how people would use them in their everyday lives. Planning, the mix of spaces and execution would remain central to its strategy, he added.
Existing Gurugram project on Golf Course Road
The expansion plans come as TREVOC builds its presence in Gurugram’s premium housing market. Its recently launched TREVOC Royal Residences, an ultra-luxury residential project near Golf Course Road, comprises a 27-storey tower with 172 residences, a skydeck and a clubhouse.
The project is located close to Golf Course Road and within an established residential catchment, placing it in a different market segment from the proposed large-format townships in Sonipat and Panipat.
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The company, which says it draws on a real estate legacy of more than 75 years, plans to develop nearly 5 million sq ft of residential space, around 1 million sq ft of retail and office assets, and 75-100 acres of plotted developments in Tier-2 cities over the next three years.
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The proposed ₹800-1,000 crore pipeline and ₹3,000-3,500 crore GDV represent the company’s planned portfolio over the three-year period. The locations, project launches and investment deployment remain subject to evaluation and market conditions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More