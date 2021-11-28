Nishad Raj’s statue to be installed in Varanasi: UP min

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government would install a statue of Nishad Raj at Telia Nala Ghat Park in Varanasi.

Tourism minister Neelkanth Tiwari announced this on Sunday after laying foundation of development works worth about ₹1.21 crore at Telia Nala Ghat Park. The Telia Nala Ghat is also known as the Nishad Raj Ghat.

“The Telia Nala Ghat park will be developed done in the park where we will also install a statue of Nishad Raj,” the minister said.

The minister said the park would be equipped with all the facilities.

The minister said Nishad Raj was someone who took Lord Rama across the Ganga in his boat.

“Nishad Raj’s faith and devotion is cited even today and the Telia Nala Ghat on the banks of the Ganga is dedicated to the same community in Kashi. It is also known as the Nishad Raj Ghat. Before 1980, it used to be part of Prahlad Ghat. Later, construction of Pucca Ghat was done by the irrigation department,” he said.

CAPTION: