Home / Cities / Others / No breakthrough yet in Madrassa blast
HT Image
HT Image
others

No breakthrough yet in Madrassa blast

Patna Police are yet to make any headway in their probe into the blast at a madrassa in Bihar’s Banka district on Tuesday which killed a cleric and blew a a portion of the building
READ FULL STORY
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 09:36 PM IST

Patna

Police are yet to make any headway in their probe into the blast at a madrassa in Bihar’s Banka district on Tuesday which killed a cleric and blew a a portion of the building.

The autopsy report of the deceased cleric mentions splinter injuries and bone fracture at five places, the police said, adding that a team Bihar’s anti-terrorism squad (ATS) inspected the spot on Wednesday.

Police said an FIR (first information report) has been lodged against unidentified persons in the case and focus of the investigation was the cleric, who is said to have been a frequent visitor to Uttar Pradesh.

“The four persons who were taking the injured Imam in a car to some place for treatment could give us clues about the what exactly happened. The last location of Imam’s mobile phone was in village Faga under Baunsi Bamdhuakurawa police station after which it was switched off,” said an police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.