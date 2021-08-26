No laxity in precautions against Covid-19: Yogi

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that all arrangements made for protection against Covid-19 should remain up to the mark and all precautions should be taken at every level, as any laxity in this regard may prove costly.

He said the state government was committed to setting up a world class film city and work in this direction should be expedited.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation at a high level meeting here, he said 22 new cases of Covid-19 had been reported while 28 patients were discharged in the state in the past 24 hours. There were 345 active Covid-19 cases now.

He said there was no case of Covid-19 in Aligarh, Auraiya, Badaun, Bijnor, Deoria, Etah, Farrukhabad, Fatehpur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Kanpur Dehat, Mahoba, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shahjahanpur and Unnao and added that 1,87,218 Covid-19 tests were done in the past 24 hours while the total number of tests done in the state was 7.10 crore.

Yogi said the state government was making available free Covid-19 vaccine to people all age groups. Covid-19 vaccination was being carried out expeditiously and 6.52 crore vaccine doses had been administered in the state till now. He said the state government was strengthening the medical facilities and necessary medical equipment had been made available in all the hospitals.

The CM said stock register should be mandatorily be maintained with details about the equipment and other material in the medical education department and all hospitals. An entry should be made in the register if any equipment was made available through union government, state government or CSR. Annual audit of the stock register should be made.

Yogi lauded Asha and anganwadi workers for commendable work during the pandemic and said the state government had decided to increase their salaries.