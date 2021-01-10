Noida executive’s stolen car recovered, two nabbed

Noida: The Noida Police on Sunday said they had arrested two persons suspected to be involved in robbing a city resident of his car at gunpoint from near sector 135 on the night of January 6. The vehicle was also recovered, police said.

The police said that the suspects were identified by their first names as Shahrukh and Mohit, both 25 years old and residents of Asgarpur area.

The robbery victim, Mohsin Khan, had stopped the vehicle to attend a call when he was robbed. A case of robbery (section 392) was registered at the Expressway police station.

Police said that around 1 am on Sunday, a Honda City car was flagged to stop during checking at the Hazipur underpass by a team from sector 39 police station.

“They didn’t stop and fled towards the service road after which road blocks were set up. But due to road construction, the area was already blocked and the suspects tried to turn around and flee, but they were intercepted. There were three men in the car who tried to then escape on foot. One of them fired at the police team and was injured in his leg in retaliatory fire,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

The injured man was identified as Shahrukh. He was taken to the district hospital for treatment where his condition was said to be stable. His accomplices Mohit and another unnamed person fled but Mohit was arrested later, said police.

Police said that the suspects had removed the original registration plate of the vehicle and put up a fake one. The original was recovered from the car’s boot along with one countrymade pistol each from the two suspects.

“There are other people involved with them who are on our radar. The suspects had come in a Swift car for the robbery and we are working on finding it. Their criminal backgrounds are being looked into though it seems that they have a crime history in Delhi-NCR,” said Singh.

The suspects were booked for attempt to murder, using a false property mark and under the arms act at the sector 39 police station.