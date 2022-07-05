North Central Railway registers 21.3% growth in originating freight loading
At the end of the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, North Central Railway (NCR) has registered a 21.3% growth in originating freight loading.
NCR loaded 5.24 million tonnes of cargo from April-June 2022 surpassing all previous records. This is the best ever quarter-ending figure for NCR since its inception in 2003. Freight loading of 4.32 million tonnes was achieved in the corresponding period of the previous year, informed chief public relations officer (CPRO) of NCR Shivam Sharma.
A total of 1.81 mt of loading was achieved in June 2022 alone which is the best ever loading performance by NCR in a single month. This yielded revenue of ₹181.02 crores, he added.
Originating freight revenue during these first three months remained ₹528.56 crores, which is 20.53 % more than the originating freight earning of ₹438.54 crores recorded in the first quarter of the previous financial year, said CPRO.
Among the three divisions of NCR, the Jhansi division topped the list by contributing 2.32 million tonnes of freight loading while Prayagraj and Agra divisions followed by loading 1.80 and 1.12 million tonnes respectively, he shared.
NCR, which spans the states of UP, MP, Rajasthan and Haryana, is an important constituent of Indian Railways and contributes to the loading of containers from Dadri, Kanpur, Agra and Malanpur; fertilizers from Panki near Kanpur; cement from Parichha (near Jhansi) and Chunar; Petroleum Oil Lubricants from BAD refinery Mathura, HPTR near Kanpur and BPCL Panki; foodgrain loading from various places like Etah, Kanpur, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Shankargarh and Lalitpur of Uttar Pradesh and Tikamgarh, Datia, Dabra and Newari of Madhya Pradesh among other locations.
All the commodities have shown a surge in the loading except cement which registers a slight dip as compared to the previous year. General Manager of NCR Pramod Kumar congratulated officers on the overall loading performance but expressed concerns over the dip in cement loading. He instructed the officers to put all efforts to pull the cement loading and sustain the momentum throughout the remaining year so that the target set by the Railway Board could be surpassed.
GM instructed the DRMs of the three divisions and concerned officers of headquarter to conduct regular freight customer meets and facilitate merchants to use Railway as a preferred mode of transport.
A significant achievement of NCR in the first quarter of FY 2022-23 has been the revenue generated through the sale of scrap. Scrap worth ₹46.57 crore was sold during the period thereby surpassing the proportionate target of ₹40 crores set by the Railway Board.
Maharashtra cyber cell identifies ‘17 social media trends’ related to Nupur Sharma in last 4 days
PUNE The Maharashtra cyber police are on alert in the wake of the killing of a pharmacist in Amravati and tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur over their support to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson, Nupur Sharma. The state cyber police have identified 17 trends related to Sharma in the last four days, out of which action has been taken against three.
PMC continues digging roads for 24/7 water supply project despite rains
PUNE Towards completion of its ambitious 24 x 7 water supply project, the Pune Municipal Corporation is continuing to aggressively dig roads despite the monsoon. The residents of Kalyani nagar have been greatly inconvenienced by the dug-up trenches in lane numbers 6 and 7 for the past 10 days. On Sunday, they received a message from the local corporator, Yogesh Mulick, updating and assuring them that these hurdles are temporary.
Extremely heavy rainfall alert for central Maharashtra
The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a red alert for four Maharashtra districts — Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara — forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, for the next three days. It also issued an orange alert for Pune, Mumbai between Wednesday and Friday, indicating possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Pune city recorded 2.7 mm rainfall for 24 hours on Tuesday.
U.P. deputy CM meets deceased doctor’s kin in Prayagraj, assures govt job to wife
U.P. deputy CM Brajesh Pathak met family members of Dr Deependra Singh, who recently breathed hDr Singh's'last during the intervening night of June 17-18, here in Prayagraj, on Tuesday. The deputy CM, on his visit to Sangam city to take part in the tree plantation drive, arrived at the residence of Dr Singh at Allahapur locality of Prayagraj on Tuesday.
Heavy rains lash Mahabaleshwar, water level at Koyna dam rising
After playing truant for over a month, rain returned to parts of Maharashtra including Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts. On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, heavy rains lashed parts of popular hill station Mahabaleshwar and neighbouring areas of western Maharashtra and the Konkan region over the last 24 hours, as a result of which the water level of the Koyna dam is rising. The rains, intermittently, continued till Tuesday evening, said officials.
