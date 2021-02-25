IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Number of RT-PCR, antigen tests in PMC increased; positivity rate also rising
HT Image
HT Image
others

Number of RT-PCR, antigen tests in PMC increased; positivity rate also rising

PUNE Health officials have increased the number of Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and Antigen tests in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits
READ FULL STORY
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:21 PM IST

PUNE Health officials have increased the number of Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and Antigen tests in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. The state health department increased the number of tests conducted to 84,000 as of February 25, from 60,000 in the week before that.

The positivity rate in Pune increased to 11.4 per cent on Thursday, from 10 per cent between February 13 and February 19.

As per officials, the positivity rate was 6.8 per cent between January 23 and January 29.

Officials attributed the increase in cases to citizens not following safety measures, like wearing masks and social distancing.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of the health department at PMC, said that the testing has increased, but the positivity rate also shows an increase.

“There is an increase in Covid cases. Testing has increased as well. We urge the public to maintain social distancing and wear a mask at all times to maintain safety,” said Dr Bharti.

State health department officials said that the increase in cases across Pune and other parts of the state are not due to any mutant strain.

State surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate, said, “There are no new strains identified in the areas where there are more cases in the state. There has been an increase in Covid though because of various other reasons.”

He further added that due to a significant drop in temperature and no social restrictions due to the Gram Panchayat elections, there has been an increase in cases.

“During the elections, many people living in the cities went back to their villages. Also, many parts of the state, specially Vidarbha and northern Maharashtra, experienced cooler weather this time. Also, at many places there were weddings where the protocols of mask, social distancing and hand hygiene were not followed. Due to all these reasons, there has been an increase in cases in the city and in rural parts of the state,” said Dr Awate.

The positivity rate in Maharashtra is 10.34 % said Dr Awate. He also added that the rate has seen an increase in the last few weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Ajit Pawar fails to follow up on road widening project in Pune

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:30 PM IST
PUNE As the opposition parties opposed Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) decision to widen city roads from six to nine-metre, Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister, had given instructions to put the project on hold until a decision is taken, but PMC has not got anything in writing about the decision
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Political parties in Pune divided over PMC’s road-widening proposal

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:00 PM IST
PUNE Political parties in Pune appear to be divided on the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) decision to widen city roads from six to nine-metre
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC, state health dept awaiting final instructions on vaccination for seniors; unlikely to start from Mar 1

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:50 PM IST
PUNE Though the central government declared that the vaccination drive for those 60-years of age and higher, and those aged 45-years-plus with comorbidities, will start from March 1, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and state health department is yet to get more details regarding the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

1,525 fresh cases in Pune district on Thursday

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:39 PM IST
PUNE Pune district reported 11,570 active cases in the state, as per the state health department, of which 1,525 are fresh cases reported on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PCMC’s Covid positivity rate jumps from 6% to 25% in 10 days

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:28 PM IST
The Covid positivity rate, which was 6 per cent in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation till February 15, has seen a massive surge to 25 per cent, as of February 24
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Mixed response to 9-metre road widening proposal in Pune city

By Abhay Khairnar
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:43 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) decision to widen city roads from six to nine-metre has received a mix response
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Number of RT-PCR, antigen tests in PMC increased; positivity rate also rising

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:21 PM IST
PUNE Health officials have increased the number of Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and Antigen tests in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pedestrians irked as hawkers encroach footpath on FC road

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:50 PM IST
PUNE After missing several deadlines the smart footpath project on Fergusson College road is finally complete, but pedestrians still find it difficult to use it as the footpath has been occupied by illegal hawkers for selling products like clothes, accessories among others
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

6 booked for threatening, abusing PMC officials during anti-encroachment drive

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:47 PM IST
PUNE Six residents of the Bhimnagar slum area were booked for threatening and abusing officials of the anti-encroachment department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Five officials of auto firm booked after worker dies; wife alleges robot caused fatal mishap

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:47 PM IST
PUNE: Five officials of an automobile multinational were booked after a worker died on the company premises Wednesday morning in Chakan
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

2 members of Ghaywal gang held, 6 booked for wrongfully taking car from rental service for “rally”

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:26 PM IST
PUNE The Pune police arrested two and booked six other aides of externee Nilesh Ghaywal for extortion after they wrongfully took a four-wheeler vehicle from a local rental service to hold a “rally” for Ghaywal
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Malls begin to restrict customer entry to ensure no overcrowding

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:13 PM IST
PUNE Following the imposition of some curbs by district administration, many commercial establishments and malls have started restricting the entry of customers people inside the premises
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

SSC, HSC exams to be held offline; practicals in April 1st week, written papers 3 weeks after that

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:09 PM IST
PUNE The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has made it clear that it is prepared to carry out the SSC and HSC exams offline, though if the present Covid spike continues, the board officials claim they have “plan B” ready
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Transgenders seek meeting with district authority to push for right to be “identified”

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:10 PM IST
PUNE The transgender community in Pune is pushing for implementation of the provision in the Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, which allows for a transperson to get an identification as a “transperson”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
others

Godse admirer in MP joins Congress, says he was misled

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Congress leaders justified Babulal Chaurasiya’s induction saying they welcomed him as the party believes in forgiving and forgetting
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac