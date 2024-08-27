Number of voters surge by 16,358 in Gurugram after revision campaign

Gurugram: The total number of voters across all four assembly constituencies in the district has now touched 14,87,310 following a comprehensive voter revision campaign before the polls, officials aware of the matter said adding, that this includes 7,83,017 male voters, 7,04,241 female voters, and 52 transgender voters. Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Tuesday indicated that 18-year-olds can still register for voter IDs before the nomination process begins. (HT PHOTO)

The revision campaign was carried out from August 2 to August 27. During this period, online and offline forms were submitted to add new voters, correct errors in names, addresses, mobile numbers and photos and to remove the names of deceased voters or those who had relocated, from the electoral rolls, officials said.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and election officers of Pataudi, Badshahpur, Gurugram, and Sohna assembly constituencies addressed all claims and objections and released the final draft of the voters list on Tuesday.

According to the updated information, the Pataudi assembly constituency now has a total of 2,53,684 voters, including 1,32,274 males, 1,21,408 females, and 2 transgender voters. Before the campaign began on August 1, Pataudi had 2,53,168 voters. In the Badshahpur assembly constituency, the number of male voters has gone up to 2,71,167, while there are 2,41,868 female voters. The constituency now has a total of 5,13,052 voters, including 17 transgenders, up from 5,05,789 voters at the beginning of the poll campaign.

The Gurugram assembly constituency has seen its voter count increase to 4,37,183, with 2,28,617 male voters, 2,08,545 female voters, and 21 transgender voters, up from 4,30,893 voters previously. In Sohna assembly constituency, the total number of voters is now 2,83,391, including 1,50,959 male voters, 1,32,420 female voters, and 12 transgender voters. On August 1, Sohna had 2,81,102 voters.

Gurugram deputy commissioner, Nishant Kumar Yadav, said, “Overall, the total number of voters in the district has increased from 14,70,952 on August 1 to 14,87,310, marking an increase of 16,358 voters. There is still one more opportunity for 18-year-olds to register for voter IDs before the nomination process begins,” he said.