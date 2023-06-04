“Nyaya” to help budding lawyers of AU bag internships

Allahabad University (AU) unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)—the students’ wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)— has started an internship programme called “Nyaya” for the students of central varsity’s faculty of law. ABVP office bearers and law interns of maiden batch chosen under ‘Nyay’ initiative. (HT Photo)

The orientation programme of the maiden batch of 42 students who have secured internship this summer was organised at Nirmala Desh Pandey auditorium of Ishwar Sharan Degree College on Sunday. In these three to four internship programmes, law students will be prepared to practice law and for their hands-on experience would be associated with some of the state’s top advocates’ chambers, where they will be trained under well known lawyers.

For this internship programme, Priyanka Singh and Tanu Mishra, students in the fourth year of the five-year integrated BA-LLB course at Allahabad University, have been appointed as convenor and co-convenor, respectively.

State media convenor of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and member of the organising committee Abhinav Mishra, said today the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has a vast domain. The organisation is not only working among college students to solve their problems but also providing opportunities like internships to them. Law students have to struggle a lot to get internships in the chambers of senior and reputed advocates. They still didn’t get suitable chambers for internships. To solve the problem of law students, this internship programme has been started by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Allahabad University Unit, he explained.

Participants from other prestigious colleges of the country, along with Allahabad University and its constituent colleges, participated in the internship orientation programme on Sunday.

Forty-two law students from various universities of the country will benefit through this internship programme; within a day of its formal launch. The organising committee received many applications, most of them were from the University of Allahabad and its constituent colleges besides two students from University of Delhi, one from Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi and five students from Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith.

Eminent advocates of Uttar Pradesh are also part of this internship programme.

Initially, preparations were made to organise internships for only 25 students, but seeing the increasing number of applicants, chambers of some more advocates were added to the list. Additional Advocate General, Government of Uttar Pradesh, PK Giri, Mahesh Chandra Chaturvedi, Ashok Mehta and many other eminent advocates are accepting interns under this programme in their chambers, said Abhinav Mishra, state media convenor of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.