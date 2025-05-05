Menu Explore
Odisha domestic help arrested for raping employer, her daughter after blackmailing

ByDebabrata Mohanty
May 05, 2025 07:59 PM IST

The accused allegedly raped the woman and her daughter several times by threatening them to make their nudes viral on social media

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old domestic help on charges of raping a woman and her minor daughter at their residence by blackmailing them with their nudes in Bhubaneswar, officials said.

Police arrested the accused on Monday and produced him in a local court. (Representational image)
According to a complaint lodged by the woman, the accused, a resident of Jajpur district, had secretly recorded some photos and videos of her and her daughter while working in their residence in Badagada area of Bhubaneswar.

The accused allegedly raped the woman and her daughter several times by threatening them to make the photos and videos viral on social media. He also sent the photos and videos to the woman’s husband.

After the woman lodged a complaint in this regard with Badagada police station, the cops on Monday arrested the accused and produced him in a local court after registering a case against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said the accused has confessed to the crime during interrogation. He had been earlier booked in several cases at Jajpur police station.

