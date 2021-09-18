Odisha plans to develop dams areas into learning and recreational spots

Odisha plans to develop the area around big dams like Hirakud dam to places of learning and recreation spots with museums, audiovisual shows, guided tours, boating and camping facilities, officials said.

Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, who discussed the modalities of developing the dams into recreational spots at a high-level meeting on Friday, said since the big dams are larger engineering marvels, these can be good spots for learning through pleasure trip activities, more particularly for students.

“The students should be educated about different utilities of a dam including, its eco-system, the process of irrigation, power generation etc. There should be guided tours for the students to the dam and its periphery for giving them direct exposure to the practical outcomes of the dam project,” he instructed officials. He also asked the officials to set up the museum with audiovisual equipment for explaining to the students about the scientific knowledge and type of technology used in the construction of dams.

Development commissioner Pradeep Jena asked the officials to select the dams closer to the towns and growth centres having more potential for attracting people. It was decided to take up 3 to 4 such dams in the first phase and gradually expand the intervention to other popular dams based on the learnings from the first phase. It was estimated that around ₹4 crore would be invested for the development of the area around each dam.

Odisha has around 20 medium and small dams with Hirakud dam in Sambalpur district topping the list. The dams are Lower Indra in Kalahandi district, Salia dam in Khurda, Upper Jonk (Patara dam) in Nuapada, Upper Kolab dam in Koraput, Samal Barrage in Angul, Balimela dam in Malkangiri, Harabhangi dam in Gajapati, Kuanaria dam in Nayagarh, Ghodahad dam in Ganjam, Badanalla dam in Raygada, Bhanjanagar dam in Ganjam, Pitamahal dam in Sundargarh, Kanjhari dam in Keonjhar, Kansabahal dam in Sundargarh, Salandi dam in Keonjhar, Sanamachhakandana MIP in Keonjhar, Dhanei dam in Ganjam, Khadkhai dam in Mayurbhanj, Indrvati dam in Kalahandi and Hadagada dam in Keonjhar district.

Hirakud dam with a length of 21 kilometres, is the longest dam and forms the largest artificial lake in Asia. It has an area of 746 sq km and a shoreline over 640 kilometres.

From April this year, water sports on the right dyke of Hirakud dam with jet ski, speedboats, water scooter, bumper boat, banana boat, kayak and paddleboat rides were to be started at the reservoir. However, the plans were put on hold due to pandemic restrictions.