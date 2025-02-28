On last day of campaign, BJP hosts ‘Jansabhas’ in 36 wards

Gurugram: With just one more day to go before the municipal elections are held across Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday held ‘Jansabhas’ in all 36 wards in Gurugram. Senior BJP leaders, including Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Choudhary, joined local candidates in multiple constituencies, urging voters to support the party’s vision for a well-developed and smart city. Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh and BJP candidate for mayor Raj Rani Malhotra at a rally on the last day of campaigning at Kanhai village, in Gurugram on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

The ‘Jansabhas’ focussed on key civic issues, including infrastructure development, sanitation, traffic management and housing, with leaders reinforcing BJP’s commitment to improving the city’s governance. Party leaders highlighted the need for a BJP-led administration at all levels—municipal, state, and central—to ensure seamless and uninterrupted development.

Senior BJP leaders campaign

At a massive rally in Kanhai village, Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh expressed his support for BJP’s candidate for the post of mayor-- Raj Rani Malhotra, pointing out that her candidature was personally approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There were many contenders for the ticket, but this decision was made at the highest level. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has given this ticket, demonstrating BJP’s faith in Raj Rani Malhotra’s leadership and the Malhotra family’s contribution to Gurugram,” Singh said.

He acknowledged that some party workers were disappointed with the ticket distribution, leading to internal dissent, but urged voters to stand united behind BJP to ensure a stable and strong administration that would lead Gurugram’s future development.

Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Choudhary, who, along with Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt, backed BJP candidates in the city, engaged with voters reinforcing BJP’s promise of “Samarpan Aur Vikas” (commitment and development).

In Manesar, the BJP’s candidate for mayor highlighted his previous work, such as removing encroachments, resolving traffic congestion, and ensuring water tankers during summer months. He emphasised that his experience and proven track record make him the best choice for voters seeking tangible development in their area.

Similarly, Bharti Harsana, the BJP nominee from Ward 23 led a door-to-door campaign among senior citizens, women and young voters to encourage maximum voter participation. Facing a tough contest, Harsana has received complete support from BJP’s senior leadership, including Mohan Lal Badoli and BJP Mahila Morcha chief Usha Priyadarshini.

Governance model

BJP leaders emphasised the importance of the “triple-engine government”—a governance model ensuring seamless coordination between the municipal, state, and central governments.

They stressed that a BJP victory in the municipal elections would ensure that the newly-elected mayor, chief minister Nayab Saini and the BJP-led central government could work together to accelerate development projects.

“All developmental work in Gurugram will align perfectly— from Bharti Harsana as councillor to Raj Rani Malhotra as mayor to CM Nayab Saini. This governance model ensures no delays in projects and any issue faced by residents will be addressed at all levels,” said Badoli.

Harsana reiterated that her victory would mean direct support from the mayor, CM, and even the Prime Minister for development in her ward. “Be it roads, sanitation, or security—BJP’s leadership at every level will ensure quick solutions and continuous progress,” she said.