On last day of Chhath Puja, Laxman Mela Grounds echoed with festivity & faith

LUCKNOW Devotees began their sacred rituals at the break of dawn, from 2 am on November 20, marking the culmination of Chhath Puja. The Laxman Mela Grounds, from the onset of Sunday’s sundown to Monday’s sunrise, witnessed an overwhelming influx of crowds that persisted until 8 am. As devotees reluctantly made their way back home, they eagerly anticipated the arrival of Chhath next year. (HT Photo)

In the serene ambience of the Laxman Mela Grounds, thousands, accompanied by their families, gathered to bring closure to their Chhath Puja prayers that began at sunrise on Monday. The majority had spent the night on the banks of the Gomti River beside their bedis (altars), each adorned with their names. Virtually every devotee engaged in prayer was joined by a significant entourage of 10-15 family members.

While the rest of the city slumbered, the Laxman Mela Ghat buzzed with activity, vibrant colours, and melodious tunes. Bhojpuri singers entertained the devotees with a captivating array of popular numbers, bhajans, and remixes, ensuring that the venue remained lively throughout.

Prabhu Nath Rai, the president of Akhil Bharatiya Bhojpuri Samaj and the organiser of the annual Chhath Puja celebrations at Laxman Mela Grounds, said, “People wrapped up around 8 am. Until then, the grounds on the river bank were filled with individuals nodding off on each other’s shoulders, eagerly awaiting the sun’s rise. The footfall must have reached lakhs this year, and we had round-the-clock police personnel for security.” He added, “The chief minister’s program also proceeded very smoothly.”

As devotees reluctantly made their way back home after a day and a half of worship and revelry, they eagerly anticipated the arrival of Chhath next year. Dolly Tiwari, who spent the night at the ghat with her parents, said, “Although exhausted, this yearly ritual holds immense significance for us. Beyond the spiritual experience, it is a bonding opportunity for my mother and me.” She continued, “For the past five years, we have faithfully come here for our Chhath Puja, with my father joining us as well.”

PN Rai said, “We are yet to distribute prasad, oversee the cleaning of the premises, and wrap up the program. Before we know it, we will be planning for next year’s Chhath as well.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON