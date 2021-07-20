Home / Cities / Others / One arrested for kidnapping, hitting man with glass bottle
HT Image
HT Image
others

One arrested for kidnapping, hitting man with glass bottle

PUNE: One man was remanded to police custody even as the hunt is on for two other accused, including a woman, for kidnapping and assaulting a man known to the woman
READ FULL STORY
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 10:24 PM IST

PUNE: One man was remanded to police custody even as the hunt is on for two other accused, including a woman, for kidnapping and assaulting a man known to the woman.

According to the complainant, identified as Omkar Singh, 23, a resident of Park Majestic Society, Wadachiwadi Road, Undri, he was headed to the bank and exiting the lift of his building when the three accused allegedly shoved him into a car and ferried him to a place in Vishrantwadi where they attacked him with kicks, blows and a glass bottle. The trio stole his two mobile phones and 2,000 in cash.

Police sub-inspector Abujar Chaus of Kondhwa police station who is investigating the case said, “The accused woman and Singh are known to each other. They had a fight which escalated, and she involved the other two accused who helped her in kidnapping him.”

A local court on Tuesday remanded one of the accused, Riyan Khurana, 23, a resident of Poladium Society, Mangaldas Road, to police custody till July 22.

A case under sections 365 (kidnapping), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 504, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Kondhwa police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.