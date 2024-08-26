Online monitoring reveals alarming gaps in U.P. govt schools’ classroom activities

In a move mirroring high school and intermediate board exams, online monitoring of classes in government-run secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh via CCTV cameras has begun revealing the true state of education in these institutions. Students studying at a government secondary school in Prayagraj. (File)

Live monitoring through the Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Lucknow has uncovered numerous deficiencies in classroom activities, particularly in 64 selected government secondary schools across various districts, monitored between July 7 and July 21, according to officials from the state secondary education department.

When officials tried to contact the principals concerned regarding the deficiencies found in their schools, 20 did not answer their mobile phones or return the calls. The mobile phone numbers of 14 principals were unreachable, while the phones of seven were switched off, officials said.

Some principals who did answer the calls denied having any information about the online monitoring being conducted at the state level, the officials shared.

Taking this matter seriously, the director of secondary education, Mahendra Dev, has sent a list of all such schools to the joint education directors of 15 divisions and the district inspectors of schools of the respective districts on August 22.

Through the communication, a copy of which is with HT, the officials have been instructed to assign responsibility to the concerned principals and send a report to the directorate of education, UP, within a week.

The director of secondary education has also asked them to personally inspect these schools and ensure that teaching is taking place according to the set timetable.

During online monitoring, the reports of five government secondary schools in Prayagraj district were found to be irregular. On August 17, at Government Girls’ Inter College (GGIC), Shankargarh, girl students were present in four classrooms, but no classes were being conducted. Upon contacting the principal, it was found that 12 teachers were posted at the school. Similarly, at GGIC-Naribari in Shankargarh development block and Mungari in Karachhana tehsil, girl students were in the classrooms, but no lessons were being held. When called, the principal neither answered nor returned the call. On August 12 and 14, at GGIC-Saidabad, girl students were in three classrooms, but no classes were being conducted, and the principal did not answer the call. On August 9, at GGIC-Shankargarh, girl students were in two classrooms, but teachers were absent. The principal explained that classes were not being held due to Naag Panchami.