Over 1,000 pigs died in a month due to African Swine Fever in Mizoram

AIZAWL: At least 1,916 pigs have died due to African Swine Fever in Mizoram since the outbreak began on March 20 this year, according to officials from the Mizoram Animal Husbandry & Veterinary (AH&V) Department. Five districts in Mizoram have enforced a ban on the import and export of pigs, pork, and related products in view of the African Swine Fever outbreak in the state. (Representational image)

The disease has been detected in 41 villages and localities in the state with the southern districts of Lawngtlai and Siaha bearing the brunt of the outbreak.

“932 pigs have died in Siaha district and 462 have been culled till date, the ASF has affected 25 villages and localities in Siaha. There are also 843 reported deaths and 174 culled in Lawngtlai district,” said Dr. Esther Lalzoliani Ralte from the Livestock Health Division of the Mizoram AH&V Department.

The outbreak was first identified through laboratory tests conducted in Guwahati in March. Five districts in the state have enforced a ban on the import and export of pigs, pork, and related products. Efforts are ongoing to control the spread and minimize further losses.

African Swine Fever is a large, double-stranded DNA virus belonging to the Asfarviridae family. It causes hemorrhagic fever in pigs and often leads to high mortality rates. Some virus strains can kill infected pigs within a week.

Veterinary officials, working in coordination with village councils, have been conducting culling operations in four affected districts. So far, 686 pigs have been culled, officials reported.

Nevertheless, containment remains a challenge, Dr. Ralte said, adding that it is currently the peak spreading season for ASF. “All efforts are made to contain the disease,” he said.

While ASF continues to disrupt the state’s pig population, rising concerns over the spread of rabies from neighbouring Manipur have triggered a wave of precautionary action in Mizoram.

Authorities and civil society groups have urged pet owners to ensure their dogs receive anti-rabies vaccinations.

To address the threat, the state government has launched a vaccination campaign in areas bordering Manipur, including the state capital Aizawl.

“As many as 500 dogs have been administered anti-rabies vaccines in the past five days at the Mizoram Polyclinic Hospital for Animals, operated by the state’s AH&V Department, vaccination drive is on at Khawkawn village, frontiering Manipur,” officials said.

This uptick in vaccinations follows several prohibitory orders issued by district authorities in regions bordering Churachandpur. District Magistrates of Aizawl, Saitual, Hnahthial, and Serchhip have banned the import of dogs in a bid to prevent a potential rabies outbreak.