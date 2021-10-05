Over 15% of Uttar Pradesh’s population fully vaccinated against Covid, says ACS

LUCKNOW: Over 15% people in Uttar Pradesh are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (ACS), medical health, in a press conference here on Tuesday.

“By 6pm, Uttar Pradesh had administered 11, 16, 78,986 doses that is highest among all states. This included the first dose to 89014213 people, which is over 60% of the eligible population and second dose to 22,6,64,773 people which is 15.13% in the state,” said Prasad.

Sharing details of Covid vaccination progress, Prasad said Uttar Pradesh is leading among all states in the country with over 15% complete vaccination.

“Lucknow has vaccinated over 33% of its eligible population with administering over 11.81 lakh second doses, the maximum among all districts,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. The UP has administered a total 11, 16, 78,986 doses of the Covid vaccine till now and Lucknow 39, 70,245 does (including first and second dose), he added.

Prasad said monsoon season is still there and rains cause temporary water logging at different places which can cause mosquito borne diseases, hence people need to adhere to the Covid protocol and also keep surrounding clean and free from stagnant water, to avoid Covid infection and dengue mosquito bite.

21 fresh Covid cases in UP

Uttar Pradesh reported 21 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 153 under treatment. Of them, 148 are in home isolation while 23 patients recovered in the state.

“Till now, 7, 94, 14,622 Covid samples have been tested in the state, including 1, 47,886 in the past 24-hours. Over 90,000 RT PCR samples have already been sent to lab for testing in past 24-hours,” said Prasad.

“Covid-19 cases are at their lowest prevalence at present but people need to adhere to the Covid protocol strictly,” said Prasad.