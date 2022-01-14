Over 8,500 people, 100 establishments fined for Covid violations in Gurugram

At least 8,510 persons and 100 commercial establishments have been fined across Gurugram for violating Covid-19 norms in the first 12 days of this month, officials from the district administration said on Thursday.

Yash Garg, deputy commissioner, said that these fines were issued to violators between January 1 and January 12, a period during which the district started witnessing a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. From nearly 5% at the start of this month, the test positivity rate spiralled to 24% on Thursday, with the district recording 3,031 fresh cases.

The officials said that various enforcement teams under seven incident commanders have started visiting markets and shopping areas in the district to enforce Covid-19 protocols and ensure safe behaviour.

In a bid to better management of the Covid-19 situation, the administration has divided the district into seven zones with each being headed by an incident commander.

Garg said that the enforcement of Covid norms has improved after the appointment of incident commanders. “We can prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing masks and maintaining social distance. It is also important that the used masks are disposed of correctly,” said Garg.

The officials also said that they will be conducting more inspections particularly in markets to enforce mask discipline.

Referring to the preparedness of the health department and other agencies in managing Covid-19, Garg said that the situation is under control as only 1-2% patients are under hospitalisation. The district, he said, has adequate number of Covid beds, and the oxygen supply has also been augmented in the last one year.

Sharing details of the oxygen availability, the authorities said that 11 government hospitals and health centres have set up oxygen plants with a total production capacity of 4,150 litres per minute. These include the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, subdivisional hospital Pataudi, subdivisional hospital Sohna, ESI hospital in Sector 9, ESI hospital Sector 3 Manesar, polyclinic in Sector 31, community health centre (CHC) Ghangola , CHC Bhangrola, and CHC Farrukhnagar. Besides, a number of private hospitals with more than 50 beds have set up oxygen plants, said the officials.

The Haryana government on January 1 had imposed more restrictions in five districts of state, including Gurugram, whereby theatres, multiplexes, and stadiums were closed. Restrictions were also imposed on malls, restaurants, and markets.