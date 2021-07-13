Overnight rainfall lashes Kashmir, mercury plunges by 4-5 degrees Celsius

Overnight rains lashed Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with Mercury plunging by 4-5 degrees Celsius in many parts of the region.

The weather office said Tuesday morning that 7.6mm of rainfall was recorded in the past 24 hours in the Valley’s Qazigund, 7.2mm in Gulmarg and 6.7mm in summer capital Srinagar.

The Indian Army said that a flash flood hit a border village in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

“A flashflood in border village Kurali caused severe damages to the road connecting tehsil headquarter Boniyar & villages at LOC. Indian Army carried out quick assessment of damages & put in tireless efforts to repair the damaged stretch, employing military & local resources, “ Chinar Corps said in a tweet.

The traffic authorities said that one-way traffic from Jammu to Srinagar on the national highway is allowed to ply subject to fair weather and road conditions.

The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a highest of 17.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, while Pahalgam recorded 19.6 degrees Celsius. Srinagar witnessed temperature of 25 degrees Celsius - five degrees below normal.

Monsoon rains had drenched Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, triggering flash floods and bringing down scorching temperatures.

The monsoon had reached Jammu region on Sunday after lower level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal had further extended northwestwards.

The weather office has cautioned that the precipitation may lead to temporary disruption of traffic on Jammu- Srinagar Highway and Mughal Road.

“ Landslides and shooting stones may occur at vulnerable spots of Jammu- Srinagar and Srinagar-Leh National Highway,” it said in a statement.

“Respite from the current scorching hot and humid weather is expected during the next few days,” said deputy director MeT Mukhtar Ahmad.