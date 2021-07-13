Moderate rain in Mumbai today, heavy showers only in isolated locations

Mumbai received about 12.4mm of rain through the course of the night, clocking in a total 55mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30am Tuesday, according to the automatic weather station in Santacruz -- which is representative of the entire city.

Several other parts of the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (including in the eastern and western suburbs, Thane, and Navi Mumbai) witnessed similarly intense spells, seeing between 40mm and 70mm of rain. Mira Road received as much as 196mm of rain in the past 24 hours.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), “moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places” is likely over the next few hours. The city is expected to receive sparser precipitation initially in the morning, with a slight uptick in intensity through the afternoon, accompanied by westerly and southwesterly winds of speeds between 10 to 13kmph, gusting at about 15kmph.

Mumbai has been placed under a yellow category storm warning on Tuesday, and orange category on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Westerly winds have been able to resume, bringing clouds that were depositing rain off shore into the city. Doppler radar images show intense rain bands over MMR, so chances of heavy rain cannot be ruled out till Thursday at least. The intensity of showers is expected to reduce considerably Friday onward,” said a spokesperson with IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.

Mumbai has so far seen 1164.7mm of rain since June 1, which is about 37.5% in excess of the seasonal normal. However, in the first 12 days of July, the city recorded 148.3mm of rain, which is -55% of the normal (332.9mm). Officials said the deficit may be made up to a large degree during this week.

As per official forecasts, the maximum temperature over the next two days is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius (down from around 31.5 degrees Celsius on Monday) and the minimum temperature at 24 degrees Celsius -- down from 25 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning.