Owaisi’s Covid vaccine appeal reaches Bihar’s Seemanchal to counter ‘hesitancy’

An appeal by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi in favour of Covid vaccination has come as a shot in the arm for officials in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region in Bihar, where vaccine hesitation was reportedly high.

Owaisi had taken the first jab of Covishield in Hyderabad on March 22 and had made a public appeal to Muslims to get inoculated against Covid-19, a video clip of which is now being used by officials in Seemanchal to boost vaccination campaign, although they would not place it on record.

Seemanchal, which comprises Katihar, Araria, Kishanganj and Purnia districts, has a population of over 1.20 crore.

The AIMIM won five seats in the 2020 Bihar assembly election.

In Kishanganj districts, where two of the four MLAs are from AIMIM, district magistrate (DM) Aditya Prakash recently held a virtual meeting with elected representatives. “We requested all four MLAs to use their resources to speed up vaccination and dispel rumours and misinformation regarding vaccines,” said Prakash.

“The initiatives taken by these MLAs have slowly brought about change and people are now taking jabs,” he said.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, officials in Kishanganj said Owaisi’s video clip was being used to encourage people to get the jab.

Purnia DM Rahul Kumar said he was not aware of the video clip but conceded they were seeking help from religious leaders and people were now turning up for vaccination.

The district administration has also reportedly uploaded Owaisi’s video clip in social media groups.

Akhtarul Iman, AIMIM MLA from Amour, said, “We are convincing the people to get vaccinated and Owaisi’s appeal is proving to be very helpful.”

Md Naseem (45) of Khushkibagh in Purnia said, “I have changed my mind after I saw the appeal made by Owaisi. I have taken the jab.”

Purnia district JD-U president Sriprasad Mahto agreed the video clip was helping.

Purnia district BJP president Rakesh Kumar said vans reaching rural areas had photographs of Muslim leaders taking vaccines and people had now started showing interest.

In Seemanchal, about 10 lakh people have been vaccinated so far, with Purnia on the top with 3.94 lakh, followed by Katihar (3.04 lakh), Araria (2.44 lakh) and Kishanganj over 1 lakh.

In Bihar 1.11 crore people had been vaccinated till June 6.

