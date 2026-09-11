PDA to launch online booking of flats, plots from October

Buying a flat or plot from the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) is set to become easier, as the authority plans to launch an online booking system from October. The initiative will allow prospective buyers to view, select, and book residential properties from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for repeated visits to the PDA office.

Under the new system, comprehensive details of available flats and plots, including their size, location, and price, will be accessible on the PDA’s official website, pdaprayagraj.org. Interested buyers will be able to compare options, choose a property that suits their requirements and budget, and complete the application and registration process online.

At present, individuals seeking to purchase residential properties under various PDA schemes are required to visit the authority’s office multiple times for information, application submissions, and other formalities. The process often proves time-consuming and can involve considerable effort in obtaining details from different departments.

To streamline the procedure and improve public convenience, the PDA has completed preparations for the online sale of its residential properties. The authority plans to offer more than 500 flats and over 200 plots across eight residential schemes through the digital platform.

The move is also expected to enhance transparency and reduce dependence on intermediaries, enabling buyers to access property-related information directly.

PDA vice chairman Rishiraj said preparations for shifting the sale of flats and plots to an online platform are in the final stages. The system is expected to go live next month after the completion of certain technical formalities.

In addition to the online portal, the PDA will also introduce a toll-free helpline number to assist prospective buyers. The website will serve as a one-stop platform, providing detailed information about available properties and facilitating the entire booking process.